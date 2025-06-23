Trump Bombs Three Iranian Nuclear Sites, Calls for ‘Peace’ After Expanding War

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Donald Trump announced Saturday night that the US has bombed three Iranian nuclear sites and issued a call for “peace” after entering America into a new war for Israel.

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump said on Truth Social. “All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

The US dropped “multiple” 30,000-pound bunker busters on Fordo, a US official told the New York Times.

This act of war now opens up the tens of thousands of US soldiers in the Middle East for counterattacks, all while a huge portion of our THAAD anti-air missile defense systems are being used to protect Israel instead of Americans.

The majority of Americans oppose involving the US in Israel’s war but Trump couldn’t care less and has now entered us into another war for Israel after campaigning on “peace.”

Trump’s “negotiations” were just a ruse to get Iran to take its guard down so Israel could strike with an element of surprise.

Their “decapitation strike” failed to neutralize Iran and take out their nuclear sites and so Israel demanded the US come in and clean up the mess they started — which Trump has now dutifully done.

Trump said on the campaign trail that he would hand over our country to the Israel Lobby and now he has made good on his pledge.

Trump has cemented his legacy as Israel’s bitch.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the dictator of America and our elected leaders are mere figureheads.

UPDATE: Mark Levin and Netanyahu are positively giddy.