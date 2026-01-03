Trump Bombs Venezuela, Captures Maduro

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump kicked off the New Year by launching another regime change war on Venezuela, bombing their capital of Caracas and military facilities in multiple states, and capturing President Maduro and his wife.

UPDATE:

CBS News, citing US officials, is reporting that Maduro was captured by members of Delta Force.

Sky News, says sources within the Venezuelan opposition told them they suspect it was a “negotiated exit.”

That would certainly make this operation a lot less spectacular. It may be plausible as there was seemingly no air defense and no one fighting back.

A US official told the NY Times there were no American casualties.

***

Dr. Julian Epstein had this to say on Fox News:

Christopher Nixon Cox, whose claim to fame is being President Nixon’s grandson, said the attack would likely bring Venezuela “democracy, capitalism and prosperity.”

US officials confirmed to Fox News that the US was behind the attacks.

From AP, “Venezuela’s government accuses US of attacking civilian, military installations in multiple states”:

At least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard around 2 a.m. local time Saturday in Venezuela’s capital, Caracas. The government accused the United States of attacking civilian and military installations in multiple states. […] Venezuela’s government, in the statement, called on its supporters to take to the streets. “People to the streets!” the statement said. “The Bolivarian Government calls on all social and political forces in the country to activate mobilization plans and repudiate this imperialist attack.” The statement added that President Nicolás Maduro had “ordered all national defense plans to be implemented” and declared “a state of external disturbance.” That state of emergency gives him the power to suspend people’s rights and expand the role of the armed forces.

UPDATE: