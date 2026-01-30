Trump Expected to Pick Kevin Warsh, Son-in-Law of Zionist Billionaire Ron Lauder, as Fed Chair

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump is keeping his promise to hand our country over to the Israel Lobby.

From The Daily Beast, “Trump Puts Billionaire Nepo-Baby’s Husband at Top of Fed”:

President Donald Trump is all set to nominate Kevin Warsh to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, succeeding the independent-minded Jerome Powell.

Warsh, 55, is a financier and bank executive who previously served as a member of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors. He is married to the American billionaire heiress and businesswoman Jane Lauder, whose grandparents founded the Estée Lauder cosmetics company. They met at Stanford University.

Trump said at the Melania screening on Thursday he would announce his new chair appointee on Friday morning, but stopped short of naming them.

“A lot of people think that this is somebody that could have been there a few years ago,” the president said. “It’s going to be somebody that is very respected, somebody that’s known to everybody in the financial world.”