Trump, Netanyahu ‘quietly planned’ Iran war since February: Report

By The Cradle

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu jointly coordinated the June war against Iran months prior, while organizing a deception campaign in the media aimed at presenting Washington as opposed to Tel Aviv’s plans against Tehran, sources told the Washington Post on 17 December.

According to the sources, Netanyahu met Trump in February and gave him four options for how an attack on Iran could happen.

“The Israeli prime minister first showed Trump what the operation would look like if Israel attacked alone. The second option was for Israel to take the lead, with minimal US support. The third was full collaboration between the two allies. The last option was for the US to take the lead,” the report said.

“Months of stealthy, intensive strategic planning commenced. Trump wanted to give nuclear diplomacy with Iran a chance, but he continued intelligence-sharing and operational planning with Israel,” it added. “The thinking was, if talks fail, we are ready to go.”

Trump said one day before the war started that the US could potentially strike Iran, but that he preferred a diplomatic solution.

“He and Netanyahu maneuvered to keep the Iranians unprepared for what would happen next,” the sources went on to say.

Tel Aviv leaked information that Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister, Ron Dermer, and Mossad chief, David Barnea, would soon meet with US envoy Steve Witkoff.

A round of US–Iran nuclear talks had been scheduled for 15 June. However, Israel launched pre-emptive strikes on military and nuclear facilities in Iran on 13 June, triggering the war.

“Israel had decided to strike, as the US well knew. The planned diplomacy was a ruse, and officials from both countries encouraged media reports of a US–Israeli rift. All the reports that were written about Bibi not being on the same page with Witkoff or Trump were not true. But it was good that this was the general perception, it helped to move on with the planning without many people noticing it,” the sources said.

After Israel’s indiscriminate campaign began, Washington put forward an unrealistic deal demanding that Tehran renounce support for Hezbollah and Hamas, as well as replace key nuclear sites with facilities that do not allow uranium enrichment, the report revealed for the first time.

“Shortly after the US transmitted the proposal to Iran via Qatari diplomats, Tehran rejected it, and Trump authorized US strikes,” one senior diplomatic source told the Washington Post.

At least 1,000 people, including hundreds of civilians, were killed in Iran during the 12-day war.

Israel’s assassinations of top nuclear scientists killed dozens of civilians, including the teenage son of one scientist who was not at home at the time of the strike.

Hebrew media had already confirmed in June that Trump pretended to be against an attack on Iran while secretly greenlighting Israel’s campaign.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, reports in US and western media have regularly attempted to frame Washington as “frustrated” with Israel’s actions, despite its blatant military support for Tel Aviv throughout the genocide.

Between October 2023 and September 2025, at least 46 reports were published in western media describing former US president Joe Biden and Trump as being “frustrated” with Israel’s actions.