Trump Plan to Oust Massie Mirrors That of Republican Jewish Coalition

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Donald Trump’s plan to oust Rep Thomas Massie is an exact copy of the plan the Republican Jewish Coalition announced earlier this year, complete with the same pledge to spend “unlimited” money on defeating America’s most beloved America First congressman.

Trump on Sunday went on a tirade against Massie for opposing his Israel First war on Iran and announced plans to run a GOP establishment shill against him.

“Congressman Thomas Massie of Kentucky is not MAGA, even though he likes to say he is,” Trump said on Truth Social. “MAGA should drop this pathetic LOSER, Tom Massie, like the plague! The good news is that we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard.”

“I went on TV today to say we shouldn’t get into another war. Trump watched it and posted: ‘we will have a wonderful American Patriot running against him in the Republican Primary, and I’ll be out in Kentucky campaigning really hard,'” Massie commented on X. “Please support me!”

Trump for years now has supported most every GOP establishment shill against their “MAGA” challengers — though he did take the time to ruin Jeff Session’s career as “thanks” for Sessions being the first senator to endorse his campaign.

Now — after canceling his promised “mass deportations” and launching a new regime change war for Israel — Trump is working to oust the most America First congressman we’ve got with plans that exactly mirror those of the Republican Jewish Coalition.

“If Tom Massie chooses to enter the race for US Senate in Kentucky, the RJC campaign budget to ensure he is defeated will be unlimited,” Republican Jewish Coalition CEO Matt Brooks told Jewish Insider back in February.

Axios reported Sunday that Trump is launching “MAGA PAC” to have Massie defeated that will be run by his senior political advisers, Tony Fabrizio and Chris LaCivita.

“LaCivita said the PAC would spend ‘whatever it takes’ to defeat Massie,” Axios reported.

Randy Fine and Lindsey Graham are “MAGA” certified but Massie needs to go for opposing Israel!

MIGA!