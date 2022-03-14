"We will pass critical reforms making every executive branch employee fireable by the president of the United States. The deep state must and will be brought to heel." — Trump proposes a drastic expansion of presidential power pic.twitter.com/u09FV910iA
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 13, 2022
Posted: March 14, 2022
Categories: Videos
2 thoughts on “Trump proposes a drastic expansion of presidential power”
Puppet Dictator in the making! Things will swing from communist tyranny to a fascist thugocracy very quickly… if we allow it to… :/
Agreed.