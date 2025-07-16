Trump Repeats Claim Epstein Files Are ‘Made-Up’ Democratic Hoax

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation
President Trump on Tuesday repeated his fantastical claim that Democrats “made-up” the Epstein Files just to hurt him — even though they too kept them from the public.
WATCH:
Transcript from Real Clear Politics:
REPORTER: The Attorney General briefed you on the DOJ and FBI review—the findings of that review?
DONALD TRUMP: On what subject?
REPORTER: On Epstein, on the DOJ and FBI review of the files. A very, very quick briefing.
DONALD TRUMP: A very quick briefing.
REPORTER: What did she tell you about the review, and specifically—did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?
DONALD TRUMP: No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen.
And I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by Biden.
And we went through years of that—with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, with all of the different things we had to go through. We’ve gone through years of it.
But she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. What she thinks is credible, she should release.
As I noted on Monday, Trump’s statement on Truth Social contained a crucial internal contradiction: He claimed Democrats created the Epstein Files just to hurt him — but the Democrats didn’t release them and kept them secret.
It would make sense that Democrats wouldn’t want to release the Epstein Files if they implicated Israel and/or members of both parties. It doesn’t make sense that they “created them” only to hurt Trump but then hid them from the public.
After Trump’s DOJ/FBI last week declared that it was case closed on the Epstein Files and there will be no further disclosures, now Trump’s suggesting he favors a limited disclosure of only that which Bondi considers “credible.”
On Tuesday night, Trump said he doesn’t “understand” why people are so interested in the files.
“It’s pretty boring stuff … I think really only pretty bad people, including fake news, want to keep something like that going,” Trump said.