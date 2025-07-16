Trump Repeats Claim Epstein Files Are ‘Made-Up’ Democratic Hoax

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

President Trump on Tuesday repeated his fantastical claim that Democrats “made-up” the Epstein Files just to hurt him — even though they too kept them from the public.

WATCH:

Transcript from Real Clear Politics:

REPORTER: The Attorney General briefed you on the DOJ and FBI review—the findings of that review?

DONALD TRUMP: On what subject?

REPORTER: On Epstein, on the DOJ and FBI review of the files. A very, very quick briefing.

DONALD TRUMP: A very quick briefing.

REPORTER: What did she tell you about the review, and specifically—did she tell you at all that your name appeared in the files?

DONALD TRUMP: No, no. She’s given us just a very quick briefing in terms of the credibility of the different things that they’ve seen.

And I would say that, you know, these files were made up by Comey. They were made up by Obama. They were made up by Biden.

And we went through years of that—with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, with all of the different things we had to go through. We’ve gone through years of it.

But she’s handled it very well, and it’s going to be up to her. What she thinks is credible, she should release.