8 thoughts on “Truth bombs!

  2. I wouldn’t be surprised to see more things like this pop up. The truth is exploding on them and they can’t stop it. The truth will destroy the lie and the enemy.

  3. “Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi! Nazi!”

    Starting to sound a lot like…

    “Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid! Covid!”

  4. Excellent post
    Good to hear her mention SES , that was the puppet/traitor Jimmy Carter that signed that into being.

  5. Almost there, Lara. Jus’ come a teeny bit further. Might there be ANY OTHER ENTITY beyond the Putin/Zelensky/NATO debacle?

    Lara?

    .

  6. Here’s a truth bomb
    Epstein sold and raped children, and women , and never lost his access to his bank accounts
    Know who did ?
    Truck drivers and that “ my pillow “ guy and some people that supported the Freedom Convoy
    People better wake the Fck up and dam soon

