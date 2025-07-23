The Nelk Boys interviewed Benjamin Netanyahu and the people were NOT having it.
“You're talking about fucking whoppers?! You're genociding 2 million people!” pic.twitter.com/QT250lcXq5
— Fuentes Updates (@FuentesUpdates) July 22, 2025
One thought on “The Nelk Boys interviewed Benjamin Netanyahu and the people were NOT having it.”
How the hell could anyone not be connected and still get a an interview with Bibi?
Put those guys under a microscope.
.