🚨🇮🇱🇹🇷 Turkey just ARRESTED a group of ISRAELI MOSSAD agents in their country. pic.twitter.com/VN63isQcka
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 8, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🚨🇮🇱🇹🇷 Turkey just ARRESTED a group of ISRAELI MOSSAD agents in their country. pic.twitter.com/VN63isQcka
— Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 8, 2024
One thought on “Turkey just ARRESTED a group of ISRAELI MOSSAD agents in their country.”
Israeli Mossad hijabi agents? They hijacked the hijab! How low can they possibly go? More pepper and fly shit! Jews dressed as Muslims? Muslims caught up in propaganda?