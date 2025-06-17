Over the weekend, the U.S. Air Force dropped not one but two enigmatic Emergency Action Messages (EAMs).
On June 14, a 246-character encrypted code blasted across the High‑Frequency Global Communications System (HFGCS)—the same system used to transmit emergency alerts to our nuclear-capable bombers, missiles, and subs.
The very next day, June 15, another code—this time clocking in at nearly 290 characters—was broadcast .
EAMs usually top out at around 30 characters. These extended transmissions are, quite frankly, unprecedented, according to The Express.
Emergency Action Messages (EAMs) are not casual communications—they are highly encrypted, time-sensitive directives used to convey nuclear-launch orders.
According to U.S. military doctrine, EAMs can initiate Major Attack Options (MAOs) or Limited Attack Options (LAOs), and are cryptographically secured to prevent interception or tampering.
Unilad reported:
The US Air Force has broadcasted two encrypted codes, and the reason for doing so remains unclear.
A 20-minute transmission sent on Saturday (June 14) from the air service has since been intercepted and leaked online.
While the the code hasn’t been cracked, it was sent through The High Frequency Global Communications System – which is a network the US Air Forces uses to communicate with planes, ground bases, and some Navy units.
It works using shortwave radio signals, which can travel long distances, and is crucial for sending emergency messages and other critical information quickly.
A recording of the message was uploaded onto Twitter.
3 thoughts on “U.S. Air Force Sends Out Two Mysterious Encrypted Nuclear Emergency Codes”
Re: “Once one nation under God…”
The phrase “One nation under God” came very late in the game (1954). See:
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-e&sca_esv=aee332ba488ac271&q=when+did+the+phrase+%22one+nation+under+God+originate?&spell=1&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjX4seq5PmNAxWbIEQIHU2kLWwQBSgAegQIDRAB&biw=783&bih=427&dpr=2.4
In 1791 when The Bill of Rights was ratified, the ‘Freedom of Religion’ clause was solidly in place, with the sovereignty of THE INDIVIDUAL protected to believe as he or she chose.
.
Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah…
All you need to do is simply ask yourself HOW this was actually intercepted & WHY it was then “leaked online”.
Come on people, are you really that stupid? “Belief” is what you have when you don’t have knowledge…