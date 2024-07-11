U.S. Anti-Semitism Czar Applauds Meta for Censoring Criticism of ‘Zionists’ as ‘Hate Speech’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

US Anti-Semitism Czar Deborah Lipstadt on Tuesday applauded Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta for enacting new rules to censor criticism of “Zionists” on Facebook and Instagram and appeared to take credit for the move.

Meta announced earlier in the day that claims of “Zionists” “running the world or controlling the media” would be censored as “hate speech” going forward on both platforms.

“Meta’s announcement to expand their global policy to now monitor content that targets ‘Zionists,’ when the term is used as a proxy for Jews or Israelis rather than those who support the political movement, is an important step in mitigating the rampant spread of online antisemitism,” Lipstadt said on Twitter. “It also recognizes the alarming, widespread use of ‘Zionists’ as a cover for expressing hatred of Jews in general.”

“Dialogue between governments, the private sector, and civil society is crucial in turning the tide of rising hate, and we are proud to have had Meta and other social media companies around the table at the Symposium for Countering Online Antisemitism that my office convened earlier last month,” she added.

Lipstadt organized a symposium with every top tech company to “fight antisemitism” on their platforms in May.

Government censorship of lawful speech is illegal in America but she doesn’t seem to care.

Last month, Deborah Lipstadt used her bully pulpit to scold the Washington Post for “fostering antisemitism” by publishing a factual story exposing how wealthy Jewish donors were part of a secret group chat which pushed NYC Mayor Eric Adams to crackdown on pro-Palestine protests.

In 2020, Zuckerberg also issued new speech codes for Facebook and Instagram to ban all Holocaust denial as well as all content which depicts “Jewish people running the world or controlling major institutions such as media networks, the economy or the government.”

“The idea of banning content that promotes stereotypes of Jewish global control came up a year ago, in a meeting with several Jewish groups convened by Facebook, and was pushed primarily by the World Jewish Congress,” The Jewish Daily Forward reported at the time.