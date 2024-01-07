U.S. Attorney Suggests DOJ Will Now Target Americans Who Stood Outside The Capitol Building On Jan 6

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves suggested that his office will be targeting thousands of Americans who stood outside the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021.

Graves’ office has already charged more than 1,400 with crimes relating to January 6, securing more than 900 convictions that almost always come with prison sentences. This is a sharp contrast with the George Floyd riots in 2020, as Graves himself has acknowledged that most of those who attacked Secret Service agents and stormed the White House have not been charged.

During a press conference earlier this week, Graves suggested that his office will soon be targeting Americans who stood outside the building or on Capitol grounds. “An important note when it comes to our prosecutions about those who remained outside the building. We have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building or those who engaged in violent or corrupt conduct on Capitol grounds,” he said.

“But if a person knowingly entered the restricted area without authorization, they had already committed a federal crime. Make no mistake, thousands of people occupied an area that they were not authorized to be present in in the first place.”

On the same day that Graves hinted that the January 6 Capitol protests could result in thousands of arrests when all is said and done, a far-left rioter bragged about receiving a $24,000 check for his role in the “George Floyd rebellion.” “The City of New York has paid me and 300+ others $24k each, for beating us & detaining us w out rights in the Bronx, during the 2020 George Floyd rebellion,” the man wrote. He then referred to New York City Mayor Eric Adams as a “Zionist pig” and vowed to donate his taxpayer-funded check to Palestine.