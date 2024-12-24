U.S. ‘Shoots Down Own Jet’ Over Red Sea in ‘Friendly Fire Incident’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The US allegedly shot down one of its own F/A-18 jets over the Red Sea on Sunday just hours after conducting a bombing operation against the Houthis in Yemen.

From The Guardian, “US shoots down two of its own navy pilots over Red Sea in ‘apparent friendly fire’ incident”:

Two US navy pilots were shot down over the Red Sea on Sunday in an “apparent case of friendly fire”, the US military said, marking the most serious incident to threaten troops in more than a year of the country targeting Yemen’s Houthis.

Both pilots were rescued alive after ejecting from their stricken aircraft, with one suffering minor injuries. But the incident underlines just how dangerous the Red Sea corridor has become amid the ongoing attacks on shipping by the Iranian-backed Houthis despite US and European military coalitions patrolling the area.

The US military had conducted airstrikes targeting Yemen’s Houthi at the time, though the military’s Central Command (Centcom) did not elaborate on what their mission was.

The F/A-18 shot down had just flown off the deck of the USS Harry S Truman aircraft carrier, Centcom said. On 15 December Centcom acknowledged the Truman had entered the Middle East, but hadn’t specified that the carrier and its battle group was in the Red Sea.

“The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18,” Centcom said in a statement. The incident was being investigated.

From the military’s description, the aircraft shot down was a two-seat F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to the “Red Rippers” of strike fighter quadron 11 out of Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the Gettysburg could mistake an F/A-18 for an enemy aircraft or missile, particularly as ships in a battle group remain linked by both radar and radio communication.