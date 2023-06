UK government worked with BBC, Google, and Facebook to secretly censor valid criticisms of Covid lockdowns and vaccines for kids.

UK government worked with BBC, Google, and Facebook to secretly censor valid criticisms of Covid lockdowns and vaccines for kids. Blockbuster new reporting by @Telegraph https://t.co/sdVvO0Vkai — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 3, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet