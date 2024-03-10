UK Gov’t To Make Independent Media Illegal Under New Terrorism Law

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

UK government makes independent media illegal under new law

The British government is broadening the definition of “terrorism” to include content produced by independent media outlets which exposes corruption within the government.

A proposal presented by Communities Secretary Michael Gove is spearheading the campaign to make “undermining British values” a criminal offence in Britain.

