UK Gov’t Warns of Explosion in ‘Turbo Cancers’ Following Jab Rollout

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

The UK government has warned that an unprecedented number of teenagers and young adults are dying from “turbo cancers” since the mRNA jabs were rolled out.

The 45-page document was conducted by Covid researcher and former Wall Street hedge fund manager Edward Dowd, whose report caused a panic among many oncologists, who cited it as a “sharp reversal of decades of mortality data” that showed a decrease in the number of people succumbing to cancer.

Naturalnews.com reports: Dowd based his analysis on readily available government statistics from the U.K.’s Office for National Statistics.

To gather data for the report, Dowd and his research partners, who include a handful of high-level scientists, data analysts and financial experts, studied all International Classification of Diseases, 10th Revision, (ICD-10) codes for cause of death in the U.K. from 2010 to 2022. Dowd and the research team looked into trends in malignant neoplasms (C00 to C99 codes).

ICD-10 codes are the international physicians’ classification of diagnosis, symptom and procedure for claim processing set by the World Health Organization (WHO) and a malignant neoplasm is a cancerous tumor.

The researchers observed a noticeable pattern: Even though almost all deaths among older people in 2021 and 2022 in Wales and England had been coded, eight percent of deaths among 15- to 44-year-olds in 2021 and 30 percent of deaths in that age group in 2022 hadn’t been coded yet.

Dowd explained that when someone dies in a hospital, they “leave a trail of life and death with indications of what led to the death.” And if a young person dies at the wheel of a car or in their sleep, an investigation is conducted and it takes some time to assign the cause of death. He added that the missing codes are “indicative of the problem” of excess deaths among young people.

However, even with the caveat of missing codes, the remaining 92 percent of coded deaths in 2021 and 70 percent of coded deaths in 2022 suggested “a strong signal of cancer deaths in the young.”

Dowd said the researchers observed a significant increase in mortality because of malignant neoplasms that started in 2021 and accelerated substantially in 2022. He wrote that the increase in “excess deaths in 2022 is highly statistically significant (extreme event).”

Cancer death rates increased significantly after COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Dowd produced the report in his Humanity Projects study of excess deaths in the U.K. and the U.S. using government and insurance industry data. The growing body of clinical evidence connecting burgeoning cancers in young people to the COVID-19 vaccines inspired Dowd to conduct the research.

Their research focused on younger individuals aged 15 to 44 because it is currently a topic of particular interest because of the rise in anecdotal evidence of many unexplained aggressive and unusual cancers, such as “turbo cancers”occurring in the population, especially in younger individuals.

Dowd explained that the aim of the study was not to examine individual claims and anecdotes, but to provide “a statistical analysis at a population level and clarify if the anecdotal evidence is abnormal or not.” Dowd hopes that the potential connections identified in their study can be used as “a basis for a reality check for health professionals to understand underlying trends in individuals’ health.”

For the study, Dowd and the researchers compared excess death rates and the difference between observed deaths and the baseline for expected deaths before and after the coronavirus pandemic.

Dowd established a baseline of normal cancer death rates from 2010 to 2020 that remained consistent with few deviations, at least until the cancer death rates increased significantly in late 2021 in the U.K. after the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Dowd highlighted that the research was one of the first to try and identify “some patterns that are observed in trends” in cancer post-2020.