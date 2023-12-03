Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts claims the COVID 19 pandemic was planned for decades before it was unleashed on the world allowing governments to control their people.
He also said he would “hound” people down and hold them accountable 🔥
Posted: December 3, 2023
One thought on “Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts claims the COVID 19 pandemic was planned for decades before it was unleashed on the world allowing governments to control their people.”
I don’t trust ANY politician but most of those words sound pretty good. The wikipedia entry for this guy is pretty much a full-on hit-piece so he must be stabbing daggers in the right place! Whether the personal motives of any politician saying these words are actually honorable or not is another question. More often than not these public figures are either controlled ops or simply a member of a competing faction of control freaks. It would be easy to just say “time will tell” but the main point is we don’t have time to be distracted (by infighting). Action is required ASAP to completely cleanse the world & flush all the demented detritus-dressed-as-diamonds down the doodoo drain…