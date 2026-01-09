Ukraine Hit With Oreshnik Hypersonic As Retaliation For Attempted ‘Terror Attack’ On Putin Residence

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Russia launched another massive overnight strike on Ukraine using its hypersonic Oreshnik missile as part of a large-scale assault said to be retaliation for the alleged Ukrainian attempt to drone strike Putin’s residence last month.

Kiev was hit hard in the fresh missile and drone attack which set apartment buildings on fire and killed at least four people. Importantly, Ukrainian officials said a ballistic missile traveling at hypersonic speed hit an “infrastructure facility” near the far western city of Lviv.

Russia’s Defense Ministry followed by confirming that it sent an Oreshnik hypersonic missile at “strategic targets” overnight, and specifically described that it was retaliation for the December drone strike on one of the residences of President Vladimir Putin.

Ukraine has rejected that it targeted the residence, and President Trump recently flipped his initial position that it happened. The White House now says it has more intelligence information, and Trump has expressed that while drones were in the area that night, Putin’s residence was not directly targeted.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the ballistic missile traveled at roughly 13,000 kilometers (8,000 miles) per hour and was observed shortly before midnight (local).

The last well-publicized use of an Oreshnik missile with a conventional warhead by Russia had reportedly hit the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro in late 2024. Its use has marked a significant milestone in the war. This new, rare hypersonic attack on Lviv – a city not very often targeted – also seems aimed at the West and NATO. The Kremlin is warning that it will not tolerate any ‘peace plan’ which features Western boots on the ground in Ukraine to ‘monitor’ a future ceasefire. Any such deployment would be “considered legitimate military targets” – according to Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who also charged that Zelensky’s American and European are forming an “axis of war.” Drones were observed flying low over Kiev for much of the night, terrifying residents… Ukrainian Mayor Vitali Klitschko called the damage in Kiev the result of a “massive enemy missile attack.” According to the statement carried in Russian media: The overnight bombardment was carried out in response to an attempted “terrorist attack by the Kiev regime” on the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Novgorod Region, the ministry said in a statement on Friday. Further the Russian Defense Ministry said “The objectives of the strike have been achieved,” adding that “None of the terrorist actions by the criminal Ukrainian regime will go unanswered.” This puts peace on a far back seat, despite the latest Paris summit of European and world leaders.