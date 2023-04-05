Ukraine war – live: Finland joins Nato, as ‘paranoid Putin in bunkers fearing for his life’ by Arpan Rai , Emily Atkinson , Andy Gregory

Finland has officially joined Nato, doubling the military alliance’s border with Russia and dealing a significant blow to president Vladimir Putin.

Finland’s membership became official when its foreign minister handed over documents completing its accession process to US secretary of state Antony Blinken, whose department is the repository of Nato membership texts.

  2. And a headline just told me another $2.6 Billion Weapons Package is going to Ukraine. From us!!

    Don’t you just love giving without your consent?

    I forget who said it but… “All wars are bankers’ wars.”

