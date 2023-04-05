Ukraine war – live: Finland joins Nato, as ‘paranoid Putin in bunkers fearing for his life’ by Arpan Rai , Emily Atkinson , Andy Gregory

It comes as a former presidential protection officer who has defected from Russia claimed that Mr Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”.

In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, said Mr Putin had “lost touch with the world” having lived in an “an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers.”