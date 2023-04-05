Ukraine war – live: Finland joins Nato, as ‘paranoid Putin in bunkers fearing for his life’ by Arpan Rai , Emily Atkinson , Andy Gregory

Finland has officially joined Nato, doubling the military alliance’s border with Russia and dealing a significant blow to president Vladimir Putin.
Finland’s membership became official when its foreign minister handed over documents completing its accession process to US secretary of state Antony Blinken, whose department is the repository of Nato membership texts.
It comes as a former presidential protection officer who has defected from Russia claimed that Mr Putin is “pathologically afraid for his life” and has spent the last few years living in an “information cocoon”.
In an incendiary interview with Dossier, Gleb Karakulov, 35, said Mr Putin had “lost touch with the world” having lived in an “an information cocoon for the past couple of years, spending most of his time in his residences, which the media very fittingly call bunkers.”
And in Israel…
https://twitter.com/theIMEU/status/1643390120094212097
And a headline just told me another $2.6 Billion Weapons Package is going to Ukraine. From us!!
Don’t you just love giving without your consent?
I forget who said it but… “All wars are bankers’ wars.”
