UN Urges Governments and Platforms To Implement Its Guidelines For Censoring “Misinformation,” and “Hate”

By Didi Rankovic – Reclaim The Net

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week addressed a high-level meeting in New York City to detail the ideas around preparing for “the next pandemic.”

In his remarks – although he had the good sense to first address issues related to actual diseases – Guterres also prominently urges governments and online platforms to implement guidelines designed to censor content that is designated as “misinformation, disinformation,” and, “hate.”

He would like countries around the world to commit to implementing what the UN calls its pandemic accord by May 2024, when the World Health Assembly (the governing forum for the World Health Organization, WHO) is set to convene.

Guterres called on governments to earmark more taxpayer money toward WHO – so that these contributions can cover half of the agency’s budget, and also, support “the proposed investment round.”

The UN chief then proceeded to lay out the organization’s plans “for the next pandemic,” and divided them into three areas of key importance.

Sustainable development was the first, misinformation second, and what he calls “responding to complex global shocks” – which actually proved to be highly likely the most damaging aspect of the Covid years – was only mentioned last.

Regarding “misinformation,” Guterres complained that it was the reason people were skeptical of the vaccines (which he, somewhat obliviously, references as being developed “in record time” – as a positive note.)

In keeping with the well-established alarmist and dramatic language that is heard from many governments and official and unofficial global and globalist groups, Guterres warns that “untruths and outright lies” went around the world faster than coronavirus itself.

The term “hate” then appears seemingly out of nowhere in this portion of the secretary-general’s address, as he proposes that countries accept the UN’s “framework for an international response to disinformation and hate.”

The recommendations from the framework can be found in the organization’s policy brief “on information integrity on digital platforms.”

The purpose of the brief is to “power” a future UN Code of Conduct for Information Integrity on Digital Platforms – and Guterres somewhat oddly remarks that the UN “hopes” governments and platforms will implement it voluntarily.

But he doesn’t go into what the alternative to voluntary implementation might be.

“We are developing the Code ahead of the Summit of the Future next year, and I urge all countries to engage in these important efforts,” is all Guterres had to add on this subject.