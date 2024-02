UNBELIEVABLE. Garrett Jones, assistant principal for an elementary school in @AlachuaSchools says he thinks it’s appropriate for 8-year-old kids to be reading p*rnogr*phy and dirty magazines in school.

UNBELIEVABLE. Garrett Jones, assistant principal for an elementary school in @AlachuaSchools says he thinks it’s appropriate for 8-year-old kids to be reading p*rnogr*phy and dirty magazines in school. pic.twitter.com/XepjcOjwyb — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 16, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet