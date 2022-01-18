Union Pacific Bashes LA’s Social Justice Reform, Threatens To Leave City Amid Soaring Train Thefts

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

A top Union Pacific Railroad official threatened to leave Los Angeles over the District Attorney’s progressive measures to lower criminal theft offenses amid a wave of criminal gangs looting rail cars.

Adrian Guerrero, Union Pacific’s director of public affairs, wrote a letter to LA County District Attorney George Gascón, denouncing the local government’s relaxed criminal policies, or rather “well-intentioned social justice goals,” as a catalyst for a wave of rail car thefts.

“We find ourselves coming back to the same results with the Los Angeles County criminal justice system. Criminals are caught and arrested, turned over to local authorities for booking, arraigned before local courts, charges are reduced to a misdemeanor or petty offense, and the criminal is released after paying a nominal fine,” wrote Guerrero.

He said most criminals robbing trains search for Amazon and UPS packages, are released back onto the streets within a day.

I’m told by law enforcement these @UPS bags are especially sought after by thieves opening cargo containers… they are often full of boxes with merchandise bound for residential addresses. More valuable than say, a cargo container full of low value bulky items like toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/Tj5bQNIeby — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

“Even with all these arrests made, the no-cash bail policy and extended timeframe for suspects to appear in court is causing re-victimization to UP by these same criminals,” Guerrero continued. “In fact, criminals boast to our officers that charges will be pled down to simple trespassing – which bears no serious consequence.”

“Without any judicial deterrence or consequence, it is no surprise that over the past year, UP has witnessed the significant increase in criminal rail theft described above,” he said.

“While we understand the well-intended social justice goals of the policy, we need our justice system to support our partnership efforts with local law enforcement, hold these criminals accountable, and most importantly, help protect our employees and the critical local and national rail network.”

Guerrero disclosed that “over 90 containers are compromised per day,” and the company “has experienced an over 160% increase in criminal rail theft in Los Angeles County” since December 2020. “In several months during that period, the increase from the previous year surpassed 200%. In October 2021 alone, the increase was 356% over compared to October 2020,” he noted.

Looters and smash and grab gangs have elevated their thefts in recent months. From pharmacies to grocery stores to jewelry stores to expensive boutique shops, thieves are becoming more intelligent and target high-value items. Almost like someone is directing them what to target and how.

Guerrero said the thefts are so severe and costing the company millions of dollars that it has been “contemplating serious changes to our operating plans to avoid Los Angeles County.”

Los Angeles is in a state of lawlessness, and there’s no turning back. Far-left progressive policies transform the metro area into America’s new wild west. What the city needs is a regime change. Otherwise, businesses like Union Pacific will leave if criminals aren’t held accountable for their actions.

Here’s Guerrero’s full letter:

