Posted: February 20, 2022 Categories: Videos Urgent Message to Canadians
6 thoughts on “Urgent Message to Canadians”
Oh Canada!
One of you needs to stand back in a high place and look at the reality of this situation.
This fella is asking you to get as many supplies as you can and completely shut Canada down.
Now, after those supplies are exhausted, the foreign UN troops can come to hammer your asses and you will be fighting hungry.
You’ve been invaded. You’re at war. All these people claiming to be your leaders are telling you to just be complicit with the invasion and resist by depleting your supplies without fighting. I don’t think Sun Tzu would like this. People without guns are at a great disadvantage. People without guns and food are in dire straits.
Food for thought, pun intended.
If dude is straight, why is his face blurred? I see what you see Henry. Honestly I can’t stand this anymore, between the propaganda/traders,I just don’t know anymore. I’m tired.
‘All these people claiming to be your leaders…..’
are traitors to the individual
That’s one video I would NEVER share, share, share! This is getting so stupid and retarded, it’s beyond ridiculous! At least I know how to grow food and valuable greens for trade and barter if the truckers fall for this. I haven’t seen this video circulating anywhere yet, but if and when I do, I will shoot it down!
Misty, I know what you’re saying. This is exhausting. Not to worry. I will be re-charging for another day in the fight to get the message out to tell as many people as I can possibly reach, to ditch the emergency act and to defy it. Actions will be enforced on anyone who violates my rights with it! Anyone who chooses to enforce it is WORTHLESS! I am so thankful for the fighting words I find here.
Glad you know how to grow food. When someone decided to block their face, makes me question?
Misty, I caught that fine detail as well. I started watching a documentary on the Holodomor this morning. When you see how this kind of vermin operated back then, it is easy to see history repeating itself, right before your very own eyes. I pray to the gods of guns and ammo, that this time around, things will be different.