US Army Offers Max Enlistment Bonus of $50,000 to New Recruits as Service Struggles to Lure New Soldiers

Gateway Pundit – by Cristina Laila

It looks like the Biden Regime’s vaccine mandates are going well.

The US Army is offering new recruits up to $50,000 bonus for enlisting for six years.

The service is struggling to lure new soldiers because of Covid – and the Pentagon’s vaccine mandate.

AP reported:

The U.S. Army, for the first time, is offering a maximum enlistment bonus of $50,000 to highly skilled recruits who join for six years, The Associated Press has learned, as the service struggles to lure soldiers into certain critical jobs amid the continuing pandemic. Maj. Gen. Kevin Vereen, head of Army Recruiting Command, told AP that shuttered schools and the competitive job market over the past year have posed significant challenges for recruiters. So heading into the most difficult months of the year for recruiting, the Army is hoping that some extra cash and a few other changes will entice qualified young people to sign up.

Hundreds of servicemembers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps have already been purged for refusing to get vaccinated against Covid.

