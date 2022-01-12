Trencher Alert: No broadcast today

There will be no broadcast of The Word From the Trenches today. We have to go get medications, come hell or high water, because I’m out. We’ve been trying to get them for the past two weeks. They are saying two pharmacies in Klamath Falls have shut down and the line to my pharmacy goes clear to the door, and though my cardiologist’s office has sent the order for the medications twice, they still apparently haven’t been filled.

My cardiologist’s nurse is right now working on the problem and said she will get my medications today and I have to go straight to town as soon as she tells me this feat has been accomplished.

I don’t know what’s going on around here, but if this doesn’t give, I’m going to have to drive to Medford to the hospital in order to get what has never taken me more than ten minutes to get. And as I mentioned, the line has been clear out the door for two weeks now.

I will try to be back up tomorrow. Just some more f-king communist bullshit, no doubt, but it is reaching the point of being a threat to my life so I must deal with it forthwith.

Thank you for understanding.