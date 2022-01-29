US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Calls for Biden’s Impeachment Due to Secret Flights of Illegal Aliens from Southern Border to Northeast

As we reported in late December and early January, there are numerous charter flights into the Northeast coming from the Southern border full of illegal immigrants. Now at least one New York Congresswoman is calling for Biden’s Impeachment.

In early January we reported on the Charter flights on World Atlantic that the government is using to move illegals from the Southern border to the US. We identified numerous flights on this one airline from the Southern border to the Northeast. We even reported on some of the individuals eventually landing at a New York adoption agency.

Now according to the Western Journal:

One New York Republican congresswoman is calling for President Joe Biden’s impeachment for sending illegal immigrants into the interior of the U.S., while another has accused him of effectively “aiding and abetting” these lawbreakers. Reps. Claudia Tenney and Nicole Malliotakis railed against the administration Thursday on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” after leaked video showed federal contractors flying illegal immigrants into a suburban New York airport.

A video has been released of a government contractor talking about these secret midnight flights from the Southern border.

https://twitter.com/RobAstorino/status/1486515933225136132?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1486515933225136132%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2022%2F01%2Fus-congresswoman-claudia-tenney-calling-bidens-impeachment-due-flights-southern-border-northeast-carrying-illegals%2F

Conservative US Congresswoman Claudia Tenney has now called for Biden’s impeachment related to these anti-American and illegal acts.

Here is Rep. Tenney discussing her call for Biden’s impeachment.

President Biden has failed the most basic duties of his office. We cannot allow this lawlessness to continue. He should be impeached and removed immediately. pic.twitter.com/WpJFZOYHVo — Congresswoman Tenney (@RepTenney) January 28, 2022

Representative Tenney is right. Joe Biden should be impeached for his actions related to these crimes and many more.

