US Embassy In Baghdad “Attacked By Terrorist” In Rocket Barrage

Update (1333ET): Bloomberg reports the US embassy in Baghdad was hit with rockets. Details about the incident are scant at the moment.

The US Embassy Baghdad’s official Twitter account said the compound “was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations.

“We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself.”

Forces at the US embassy in Baghdad are attempting to intercept what could be rockets or suicide drones with radar-controlled rapid-fire guns, according to the BBC‘s Nafiseh Kohnavard.

Multiple videos surfaced on Twitter around 1200 ET, one by Kohnavard of Counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (CRAM) weapons activated and firing large bursts into the night sky to combat incoming rockets and or suicide drones in the air before they hit the embassy.

“US embassy’s anti-rocket system CRAM in Baghdad activated a few seconds ago. I heard explosions,” Kohnavard tweeted.

Breaking US embassy’s anti rocket system C-RAM in Baghdad activated a few seconds ago I heard explosions Video taken by me pic.twitter.com/P9XCn0GjMY — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 13, 2022

He captured another burst of CRAM firing.

When two journalists decide to have a joint birthday dinner in Baghdad (my friend’s early one birthday & my late one)

We didn’t expect some extra “fireworks”! pic.twitter.com/vL5RMY8UJy — Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) January 13, 2022

Here is an additional view of the CRAM at work.

https://twitter.com/RasanRemzi/status/1481672467831738370?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1481672467831738370%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Fus-embassy-baghdad-under-attack-counter-weapons-used-intercept-suicide-drones-reports

Aurora Intel believes CRAMs were activated due to rocket attacks.

The launch reportedly took place from Falastin Street, #Baghdad, in total, initial reports suggest a total of three rockets were launched, two intercepted by CRAM per media reviewal and reports. Status of the third, if confirmed, unknown. pic.twitter.com/YnEikwBvs8 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) January 13, 2022

Insane footage shows one of the rockets exploding in the streets of Baghdad.

https://twitter.com/no_itsmyturn/status/1481679026414669835?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1481679026414669835%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fgeopolitical%2Fus-embassy-baghdad-under-attack-counter-weapons-used-intercept-suicide-drones-reports

