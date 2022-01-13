US Embassy In Baghdad “Attacked By Terrorist” In Rocket Barrage

Update (1333ET): Bloomberg reports the US embassy in Baghdad was hit with rockets. Details about the incident are scant at the moment.

The US Embassy Baghdad’s official Twitter account said the compound “was attacked this evening by terrorist groups attempting to undermine Iraq’s security, sovereignty and international relations.  

“We have long said that these sorts of reprehensible attacks are an assault not just on diplomatic facilities, but on the sovereignty of Iraq itself.” 

Forces at the US embassy in Baghdad are attempting to intercept what could be rockets or suicide drones with radar-controlled rapid-fire guns, according to the BBC‘s Nafiseh Kohnavard.

Multiple videos surfaced on Twitter around 1200 ET, one by Kohnavard of Counter rocket, artillery, and mortar (CRAM) weapons activated and firing large bursts into the night sky to combat incoming rockets and or suicide drones in the air before they hit the embassy.

“US embassy’s anti-rocket system CRAM in Baghdad activated a few seconds ago. I heard explosions,” Kohnavard tweeted.

He captured another burst of CRAM firing.

Here is an additional view of the CRAM at work.

Aurora Intel believes CRAMs were activated due to rocket attacks.

Insane footage shows one of the rockets exploding in the streets of Baghdad.

