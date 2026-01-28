US Holding War Games Across the Middle East

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

US troops across the Middle East are engaging in war games to demonstrate their readiness. The US has engaged in a significant military buildup in the region, and President Donald Trump is considering a range of options to carry out regime change in Iran.

“Ninth Air Force will be conducting a multi-day readiness exercise to demonstrate the ability to deploy, disperse, and sustain combat airpower across the Central Command (CENTCOM) area of responsibility,” a statement from CENTCOM on Monday explained. “This exercise is designed to enhance asset and personnel dispersal capability, strengthen regional partnerships and prepare for flexible response execution throughout CENTCOM.”

The expansive war games come amid significant tensions with Iran. Trump is threatening to topple the government in Tehran. The President is considering a range of options, including an oil blockade and strikes targeting high-level officials in the Islamic Republic.

Iran has said it does not seek conflict and is willing to engage in talks with the US under respectful conditions. The Islamic Republic has threatened to retaliate against US bases in the Middle East and Israel in response to any attack.

The President agreed that Tehran prefers diplomacy to war. “They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” Trump said Monday. He has repeatedly threatened to attack Iran in recent weeks. In his remarks, he drew parallels between the US military buildup in Latin America before attacking Venezuela and the current American military footprint in the Middle East.

“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” the President said.

Trump was considering attacking Iran earlier this month, but declined to give the order. The President was concerned that the US lacked enough military power in the Middle East to take out the Iranian government and protect US soldiers and Israel from retaliatory attacks.

Since then, the US has engaged in a massive military buildup in the Middle East, including fighter jets, an aircraft carrier strike group, and advanced air defense systems.

The Islamic Republic is preparing for an American attack. On Tuesday, Iran issued a warning that its forces would be conducting live-fire drills near the Strait of Hormuz.

The US intelligence community is telling the President that the government in Tehran’s hold on power is at its “weakest point.”