⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Israeli PM Netanyahu says the Israeli cabinet will not meet to approve the ceasefire deal until Hamas agrees to all details.
Note: Nothing changed regarding the deal, Hamas agreed and Netanyahu is just playing political games.pic.twitter.com/T4MGFgcGBT
Surely this is a late-night British comedy sketch, no?
