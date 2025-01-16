JUST IN: Israeli PM Netanyahu says the Israeli cabinet will not meet to approve the ceasefire deal until Hamas agrees to all details. Note: Nothing changed regarding the deal, Hamas agreed and Netanyahu is just playing political games.

