HERE WE GO! Vaccine researcher Peter Hotez says multiple viruses will be unleashed on America the day after Trump takes office
“We have some big picture stuff coming down the pike starting on January 21st.”
🚩 Dr. Peter Hotez Says Experts Are Predicting 'Disease X' is Coming Which Will Be Worse Than COVID-19
"We have a likelihood that new pandemic threats that people call 'Disease X' are going to be arising on a regular basis…I wrote for the Houston Chronicle a couple of months… pic.twitter.com/kN5wwzeotE
2 thoughts on “Vaccine Hotez: be sure to be really, really afraid”
Re: “No one knows when the next pandemic will hit, but scientists say it it coming.” Well, they should know ’cause they decide where and when it will arrive.
Funny how the disease disasters are set to explode the day after Trump’s inauguration. They don’t seem too concerned about hiding the timing factor. And they think we’ll believe that any outbreak can come on a specific date. Ha!! Hortez even threw in climate change as a probable cause of pandemics.
Be sure to be really afraid. And don’t forget to really, really, really hate the unvaccinated. Blame them, shame them, shun them.
Fk you, Hortez.
Aside: I see that the type of day I’m having is revealed in the number of times I use the F word. Seems today is a very pissed off day. Merry Christmas.
Speaking of Christmas…
Last night I saw the annual lighting of the Christmas tree at New York’s Rockefeller center. Spying of course. Their biggest celebrities were there on multiple stages and amid every conceivable ornament and light display. And there was hardly any reverence; only jingle bell fluff. I thought to myself: This must have cost many $millions to put on, as so many of their other extravaganzas do; then I thought about the folks in Gaza and surrounding areas, dodging bombs, homeless, starving, freezing, abandoned, and also our own homeless. What a fked up world.
Koyaanisqatsi: Native American word for “WORLD OUT OF BALANCE.”
