Vermont Elementary School Will Use”Person Who Produces Sperm” or “Person Who Produces Eggs” Instead of Male and Female in Health Sciences Lessons by Margaret Flavin

Founders Memorial School in Essex Junction, Vermont will no longer use “male” or female” in their health/science unit for fifth graders. Instead, they will use “person who produces sperm” or “person who produces eggs.”

The letter sent to parents reads:

Dear 5th Grade Families and Caregivers, It is time for our science/health unit about the human body focused on puberty and the human reproductive systems. This unit will take place during the last few months of school. We will focus on the physical and emotional changes that occur during puberty and briefly introduce the basic structure and function of human reproductive systems. Students will be participating in whole group discussions and have private reflection time. There will also be three interview opportunities coming home throughout the unit. In an effort to align our curriculum with our equity policy, teachers will be using gender inclusive language throughout this unit. With any differences, we strive to use “person-first” language as best practice. You will see examples of this below. We will be using the following language with students: Person who produces sperm in place of boy, male, and assigned male at birth.

Person who produces eggs in place of girl, female and assigned female at birth. We are working on editing worksheets and handouts to reflect these changes but you

may see some worksheets that have not changed yet. If you are interested in seeing the materials teachers will be using, we will have a binder available in the main office for you to review.

Parents Defending Education did not immediately return a request for comment from The Post on Wednesday morning, but the group blasted the change in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“Speaking about anyone in this way is dehumanizing in any context but these new language rules specifically apply to a health unit for 5th graders about puberty and reproduction,” a spokesperson for the group said. “It is clear that the school has decided to be derelict in their duty to educate students in the name of equity. If anyone is wondering what it looks like when an elementary school has been captured by gender ideology, this is it.” *******

The Essex Westford School District’s school board adopted a new equity policy in June 2021, under which schools would “use anti-racist and LGBTQIA+ affirming perspectives to inform curriculum decisions starting in Pre-K,” the Burlington Free-Press reported at the time. The policy passed in an 8-1 vote.