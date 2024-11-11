Video showing former CIA director Mike Pompeo dancing with Israeli soldiers – help identify the foreign flag he's wearing. pic.twitter.com/a44qfhOEbC
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) November 10, 2024
2 thoughts on “Video showing former CIA director Mike Pompeo dancing with Israeli soldiers – help identify the foreign flag he’s wearing.”
Oh that flag? Yeah, it’s from a tiny municipality called SLAUGHTER. Its government assures that war will never end and there will be great suffering for all but its own people. This government voted itself into power a few thousand years ago and has grown substantially. It has been rumored that its fall is imminent, some say clearly evident.
Well, there is a yellow and green flag here:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Infantry_Corps_(Israel)
