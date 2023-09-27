Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier. https://t.co/1qpMTRvHYb
— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2023
Posted: September 26, 2023
Categories: Videos
One thought on “Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier.”
Wow. Why don’t they just go around that wall on the beach instead of the hassle of going through the fence? Just sayin. Not very bright, are they?