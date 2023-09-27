Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier.

Video shows a group of illegal immigrants running into the U.S. in San Diego as construction is being done on border barrier. https://t.co/1qpMTRvHYb — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 26, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



