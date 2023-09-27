BREAKING: Speaker Anthony Rota RESIGNS following Nazi veteran debacle

By Jarryd Jaeger – The Postmillennial

On Tuesday, Speaker Anthony Rota resigned from his position in the House of Commons, expressing his “profound regret” for honoring a World War II veteran who fought with the 14th Waffen SS, a Ukrainian Nazi unit, during President Zelensky’s visit to Parliament last week.

When news of 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka’s past emerged, Rota accepted full responsibility. In the days since, he has faced numerous calls from all parties to step down.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I rise to inform members of my resignation as Speaker for the House of Commons,” Rota began.

“I reiterate my profound regret for my error in recognizing an individual in the House during the joint address to Parliament of President Zelensky,” he continued, noting, “that public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world, in addition to survivors of Nazi atrocities in Poland, among other nations.”