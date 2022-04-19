Posted: April 19, 2022 Categories: Videos Waco Anniversary 29 years ago today… Citizen Free Press 76 dead thanks to the ATF Sonny Bono grills Janet Reno Citizen Free Press Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Waco Anniversary 29 years ago today…”
I choose to never forget this date
Waco
Ruby ridge
Two lawless events taken on by our enemy force in occupation
And just where is Lon Horiuchi today and what is his murdering ass up to ?
And let’s not forget that piece of shit Chipman either dancing on those people’s graves
I hope they both die in hell fire and hear the screams of those women and children for eternity
And Janet Reno should have her belly cut from hip to hip and pull her guts out over her head until she drowns in her own intestines while she hangs upside down
Hell is patently waiting
Because these people are exactly what evil looks like
I hope I live long enough to piss on their graves
Thank you Misty for posting this as ,
I only sent to Henrys email a reminder of this date ( even though I don’t believe he needs to be reminded )
Battle of Lexington you mother fckers
Reap it