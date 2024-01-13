WATCH: Joe Biden Appears To FORGET He’s President

By Chris Powell – Trending Political News

In a bewildering moment caught on camera during a visit to a local coffee shop in Pennsylvania, President Joe Biden appeared to forget his current position as the leader of the United States, introducing himself as someone who “works for the government in the Senate.”

The video, which rapidly circulated on social media, shows Biden casually conversing with a barista at the coffee shop.

This is not the first time Biden’s slips of the tongue have fueled debates over his age and cognitive health.

Biden’s detractors often point to such gaffes as evidence that he may not be fully capable of handling the demands of the presidency.

The latest has added fuel to the ongoing debate about the Biden’s capability to lead the nation effectively.

REACTIONS: