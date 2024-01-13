Ukraine Executes American Citizen Who Exposed Biden-Zelensky Corruption

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

Ukrainian authorities have killed an American citizen who was found guilty of “treason” for daring to expose corruption between the Biden and Zelensky regimes.

Journalist Gonzalo Lira, an American citizen who was tortured in Ukraine for criticizing Zelensky and Biden, died as a result of his ongoing torture in a Ukrainian prison on Thursday night.

“Gonzalo Lira, Sr. says his son has died at 55 in a Ukrainian prison, where he was being held for the crime of criticizing the Zelensky and Biden governments,” Tucker Carlson posted to on X Friday. “Gonzalo Lira was an American citizen, but the Biden administration clearly supported his imprisonment and torture. Several weeks ago we spoke to his father, who predicted his son would be killed.”

Information Liberation reports: “It is with great sadness I must announce that Gonzalo Lira passed away in a hospital according to his father, who has been fighting to get his son much-needed medical attention for the past weeks,” Alex Rubinstein reported.

“Here is a hand-written note from Gonzalo which I received on January 4”:

“I have had double pneumonia (both lungs) as well as pneumothorax and a very severe case of edema (swelling of the body). All this started in mid-October, but was ignored by the prison. They only admitted I had pneumonia at a Dec. 22 hearing. I am about to have a procedure to reduce the edema pressure in my lungs, which is causing me extreme shortness of breath, to the point of passing out after minimal activity, or even just talking for 2 minutes.”

“I cannot accept the way my son has died. He was tortured, extorted, incommunicado for 8 months and 11 days and the US Embassy did nothing to help my son. The responsibility of this tragedy is the dictator Zelensky with the concurrence of a senile American President, Joe Biden,” Gonzalo’s father told Rubinstein.

“I have received an email from Gonzalo Lira’s father. Gonzalo Lira is dead. He died in a hospital in Kharkiv between 11-12 pm Ukraine time yesterday January 11th, 2024,” Kim Iversen reported.

“The US government allowed an American YouTuber to be arrested by Ukraine and neglected to the point of death for criticizing the war. That was his only crime. He did what many of us do and paid the ultimate price. Being a YouTuber shouldn’t cost you your life @POTUS @SecBlinken.”

Lira was abandoned by his own government and Antony Blinken’s and Victoria Nuland’s State Department.

The US sent tens of billions of dollars in aid and arms to Ukraine and could have easily gotten Lira released with enough pressure but instead Blinken and Nuland chose to let him die.

Lira last year predicted his plea for help from the US State Department would be ignored because as he put it, “I’m not a black lesbian druggie, or a transgender grifter.”

Gonzalo Lira, Rest in Peace.