‘We’re angry’: Thousands to rally against gun violence Saturday in March for Our Lives protests

USA Today

Thousands of gun control advocates were expected to rally across the country Saturday in nationwide March for Our Lives protests to demand action on gun laws after a spate of deadly mass shootings.

Up to 50,000 protesters were expected in Washington, D.C., for a march against gun violence, according to a permit from the National Park Service. Several hundred marches were planned across the country, including in New York City, Las Vegas and Chicago.

It marks the latest widespread move by March for Our Lives, which was founded by teens after 17 people were killed in a shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018. That year, the group rallied more than 1 million people in the nation’s capital and hosted sister rallies around the country and world, ramping up public pressure to change gun laws that – four years later – have largely still not been addressed.

Who are the speakers in the district?

On Saturday, protesters were expected to meet at the Washington Monument in the district at noon for the demonstration, which will include speeches, videos and musical performances.

Speakers are set to include co-founders David Hogg, X Gonzalez, Democratic Rep. Cori Bush, National Education Association President Becky Pringle and gun violence survivor RuQuan Brown.

Yolanda Renee King, Martin Luther King Jr.’s granddaughter, will return as a speaker. She spoke at the 2018 demonstration when she was 9 years old, one of the most memorable speeches from the event.

The group garnered national attention after its rise in 2018 and continues to push for stricter gun laws, which it says would prevent the scourge of mass shootings across the country. Its march in Washington that year became the largest single-day protest against gun violence in U.S. history.

Daud Mumin, executive co-chairman of the Board of Directors at March for Our Lives, said it is disappointing to see mass shootings continue, but the group won’t stop its work in fighting for change.

“Four years later and over 170,000 lives later, we’re marching again and we’re disappointed,” he said. “We’re angry, we’re raging, we’re mad, and we want people across the country to be mad with us. We want people to join us in saying that enough has always been enough.”

