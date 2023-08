When politicized sites like @GoFundMe ban fundraising campaigns for anti-establishment politics, they cite “safety concerns” to justify it.

You know that’s bullshit is GoFundMe allowed Rick Wilson to fleece $65k from gullible #Resistance liberals and did nothing about it. https://t.co/f1fhJKtXGr

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 30, 2023