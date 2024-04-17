While Iran targets military bases, Israel targets civilian homes, children, hospitals, aid workers, medical staff, ambulances.
Who’s the terrorist? pic.twitter.com/ZZXmw7Gp7i
— Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 15, 2024
