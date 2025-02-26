Whistleblower Claims FBI Is Deleting Epstein Files

By BLUEAPPLES – Zerohedge

I hate writing in the first person but the following is really just meant to express my immense frustration with the Epstein Files™ (credit to Rudy Havenstein) hype. At this point, I have no idea why anyone in their right mind can consider the forthcoming disclosure of the documents as anything but a marketing ploy designed to coax people into believing that the deep state is being drained. While the Trump administration has markedly improved from its first term in tackling the bureaucracy of Permanent Washington compared to its first term, the exception to every rule once again has proven to be its subservience to the State Of Israel. With Epstein’s all but irrefutable intelligence connections to Israel being a central dimension of the pedophile honeypot trap that he was running, scrutiny of the release of the files has to be viewed through the lens of that obsequiousness.

Cause for that concern has been amplified following statements made by a whistleblower alleging that members of the FBI have started destroying evidence related to Jeffrey Epstein that is slated for release. The whistleblower, a self-described “indefinitely suspended FBI agent” going by the name Garret O’Boyle, confirmed reports from a source he knows in the FBI to veteran journalist Michael Shellenberger that the files are being deleted.

According to the source, FBI employees have been deleting sensitive files on Epstein that have been siloed into secure FBI servers since before newly sworn in director Kash Patel took over as head of the bureau. Due to the nature of the technical infrastructure storing the files, the whistleblower has claimed that the deletion of the evidence would render it completely unrecoverable. While Patel’s confirmation as FBI Director was celebrated as a seminal moment ushering in a sea change against the deep state, it appears that it’s been business as usual since he took over the post last week. Patel famously promised to shut down the J. Edgar Hoover building and “make it a museum to the Deep State” on day 1 of his tenure. While Patel did deploy over 1,000 FBI agents into the field from Washington, the Hoover building remains open and the most duplicitous members of the bureau are still operating at large by deleting crucial Epstein files.

The revelation by this whistleblower comes as massive frustration over the handling of the release of the Epstein Files™ has become increasingly vocal. When news broke on Friday, February 21st that the files were waiting on the desk of Attorney General Pam Bondi, the announcement was met with adulation as speculation regarding who would be exposed ran rampant across X. Just 4 days later, that adulation has turned to aggravation with Bondi coming under fire for the delay in releasing the files being a sign that suspicion that their release would be little more than a limited hangout designed to protect major players for political reasons has been merited.

That premise is such a paradoxical contradiction of the Trump administration’s self-avowed commitment to put America First and expose the Deep State that is has apparently opened a rift in the space-time continuum and transported the United States to an alternate dimension where Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar is starting to sound like the voice of reason.

Anna Paulina Luna, the Republican House Representative of Florida’s 13th Congressional District, who has also taken the lead of a task force designed to examine the widespread release of previously secretive documents declassified by the Trump administration ranging from Epstein to the JFK assassination to 9/11 joined critics of Bondi in directing her frustration at how the document disclosure is being carried out. Luna revealed that she has made several attempts to contact officials at the Department Of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi regarding the release of the files but that none of those attempts have been responded to.

The public’s dissatisfaction with how the document disclosure is being carried out has unfairly put the likes of Rep. Luna in the crosshairs as she has been on the receiving end of similar criticisms to those levied at AG Bondi. However, while the task force she will lead to examine the Epstein Files™ may be little more than kabuki theater, neither Luna nor the task force have any declassification authority to do anything other than encourage the DOJ, DNI, and other high ranking officials in the Trump administration deliberating upon when to release the files to expedite the process.

In addition to airing her frustration at AG Bondi, Luna also spoke about the gravity of the claim about Epstein evidence being deleted that has been confirmed by Shellenberger. Luna confirmed that she intends to have a call with the whistleblower to discuss his claims. She stated that while the FBI employees deleting files have not yet been identified, she intends to pursue prosecution of those confirmed with doing so under any applicable charges; including treason.

When remaking on Shellenberger’s report, Luna attested that she still has the full faith of FBI Director Kash Patel and his newly appointed Deputy Director Dan Bongino. Luna expounded upon her thoughts, stating that the intent behind setting up the task force aimed at examining the wide array of forthcoming declassified files was done especially to combat the resistance from Deep State actors to disrupt their release. However, with the whistleblower confirming to Shellenberger that the deletion of the files has been going on since the task force was assembled, their threat to reign in those nefarious actors has proven to be toothless to this point.

The elephant in the room that no one seems to be discussing amidst all this drama is precisely what files are being deleted and why. Speculation rightfully is directed at Epstein’s connection to the intelligence community, a connection that was literally confirmed by former Trump administration Secretary Of Labor Alexander Acosta. During his consideration for the position in 2017, Acosta stated that he was instructed to approve a non-prosecution agreement offered to Epstein in 2008 to avoid any federal charges when he was a U.S. Attorney for the Southern District Of Florida. In that role, Acosta was overseeing the prosecution of Epstein following his arrest in Palm Beach, Florida for charges of sex trafficking minors. Acosta explained the reason behind approving the agreement to Trump administration officials by stating “I was told Epstein ‘belonged to intelligence’ and to leave it alone.”

The resurfaced controversy surrounding the non-prosecution deal for Epstein that was approved by Acosta ultimately led to his resignation from his post as Secretary Of Labor. However, Acosta was not the only Trump administration official with ties to Epstein. Just 2 months following the short jail sentence Epstein served on state charges following his arrest in Palm Beach, the notorious pedophile was seen with hedge fund manager Wilbur Ross, who served as Trump’s Secretary Of Commerce from 2017 to 2021. Ross was spotted with Epstein then alongside former CEO of Apollo Global Management, Leon Black, who resigned from his position in 2021 following an investigation into his ties with Epstein.

The culmination of the Alexander Acosta saga with Epstein is the closest thing to irrefutable proof that Epstein was connected to the intelligence community that has ever come to light. With concern over what is being hidden by the deletion of files regarding Epstein that are due to be released, his connection to the intelligence community is one of many considerations that has to be taken into account about what is going to be kept from the public’s eyes. Epstein’s main conspirator in his sordid crimes, Ghislaine Maxwell, was the daughter of Robert Maxwell, who has long been speculated to have been a secret agent for the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence office that is equivalent to the CIA. By proxy, that suspicion has led to speculation that the intelligence agency Epstein was associated with was the Mossad as well.

Any connection Epstein had to the intelligence community is likely to supersede the rank and file organization of agencies that the public understands about it. In all likelihood, Epstein was being used as an intelligence asset by multiple intelligence agencies from different countries in a coordinated effort, including the CIA, MI6, and the Mossad, although that beckons questions about where his true loyalty lied. Ominously, that same question can be raised about the senior Trump administration officials overseeing the release of the Epstein Files™. While those tasked with releasing the evidence have been outspoken critics of the CIA and overarching intelligence apparatus that serves the pervasive will of the Deep State, the one common denominator of concern that links all of them together — from AG Pam Bondi to FBI Director Kash Patel/Deputy Director Dan Bongino, and even Rep. Luna — is their unequivocal support for the State Of Israel. That underlying interest raises questions about whether any evidence implicating the Mossad will ever see the light of day.

Like support for Israel, the tangled web woven by the Epstein network defies the partisan divide that is the foundation of the false dichotomy of the two-party system the uniparty masquerades behind in an effort execute its divide and conquer strategy over the American people. Although many Trump administration officials past and present are implicated as associates of Epstein, the same can be said for their Democratic counterparts. Former President Bill Clinton and his wife former Secretary Of State Hillary Clinton were known to be close associates of Epstein, with he and Maxwell visiting the White House over a dozen times during the 1990’s and continuing to visit them as private citizens years after Clinton left the Oval Office. Pictures of Bill Clinton aboard the Lolita Express, with victims or Epstein, and documentation of him in Epstein’s flight logs have circulated for years like the abundance of evidence that entered into the public domain long ago.

What those common denominators show is that any attempt to obfuscate the full scope of who was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes is a testament to how strong the bonds that form the uniparty are. While President Trump has challenged the status quo in Washington since returning to the Oval Office, the Epstein Files™ release will be the litmus test of whether he is truly committed eviscerating the Deep State or if his actions are designed to do nothing more than cement the faction he leads within it as its ruling elite.