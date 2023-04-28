Whistleblower Who Was Planning to Reveal ‘Explosive’ Information on Biden Family Corruption Has Disappeared by Kyle Becker

Dr. Gal Luft, the co-director of the Washington-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security, was preparing to reveal explosive information about a Biden family international corruption scandal. Now he has suddenly gone missing under mysterious circumstances after a Larnaca court had released him on bail, the Cyprus Mail reported.

Luft was an adviser to CEFC China Energy, which paid Hunter Biden around $5 million in 2017 alone. Luft said that he was arrested on bogus weapon trafficking charges in January, claiming that it was attempt to silence him.

“I’ve been arrested in Cyprus on a politically motivated extradition request by the U.S.,” he claimed. “The U.S., claiming I’m an arms dealer. It would be funny if it weren’t tragic. I’ve never been an arms dealer.”

“DOJ is trying to bury me to protect Joe, Jim, and Hunter Biden,” he continued. “Shall I name names?”

Luft’s lawyer said that he had given the FBI information during the Trump administration on the Bidens, which he planned to submit in a letter to Congress. He also learned that someone was selling sealed U.S. law enforcement information to Chinese individuals.

“Dr. Luft is a whistleblower,” Luft attorney Robert Henoch told the Washington Free Beacon. He asserts that prosecutors decided against pursuing Luft’s information “and are instead targeting him with trumped-up and false charges.”

“This unfortunately appears to be part of an attempt to discredit a witness with critical information about an ongoing congressional and DOJ investigation.”

Luft’s lawyer had told the DOJ that his client would submit a letter to Congress containing information on the Biden family he had previously given to the FBI during the Trump Administration.

The attorney claimed that Ye Jianming, founder and chairman of CEFC-USA, a nonprofit created by the China Energy Fund Committee, told Luft that Hunter Biden had an informant in the FBI.

Ye Jianming, founder and chairman of CEFC-USA, reportedly told Luft that Hunter Biden had an informant in the FBI who provided sealed law enforcement information, known as “One-Eye.” Ye and his associates allegedly paid lots of money to provide sealed law enforcement information.

According to Luft, he tried to inform the Department of Justice (DOJ) in 2019 that Chinese state-controlled energy company CEFC had paid $100,000 a month to Hunter Biden and $65,000 to Joe’s brother Jim, in exchange for their FBI connections and use of the Biden name to promote China’s Belt and Road Initiative around the world.

Luft learned about this scheme through his own relationship with Hunter’s Chinese business partners, Patrick Ho and Ye Jianming, the chairman of CEFC. From 2015 to 2018, Luft organized international energy conferences in partnership with Ho’s think tank, the nonprofit China Energy Fund Committee (CEFC-USA), a front organization for Ye’s CEFC. Ye confided to Luft that Hunter had an informant in the FBI “or formerly of the bureau, extremely well placed, who they paid lots of money to [provide] sealed law enforcement information.”

“One-Eye” told Ye that the Southern District of New York was investigating him and/or Ho in late 2017 and that “an Asian, an African, and a Jewish guy” were named on a sealed indictment. Soon after that tipoff, Ye offered Hunter $1 million to be his “private counsel” and flew to China, leaving his wife, daughter, son, mother, and nanny in his $50 million penthouse at 15 Central Park West. Ye was detained in Shanghai three months later and disappeared. Before he left New York, Ye told Ho that the coast was clear for him to come back to the US.

On Nov. 18, 2017, Ho flew into JFK Airport, where he was arrested by FBI agents on bribery and money laundering charges. Hunter was paid $1 million by CEFC to represent Ho, which entailed contacting his FBI sources on Ho’s behalf and engaging another attorney to do the legal work, according to emails on his laptop. CEFC paid a further $4.9 million to Hunter and Jim Biden in monthly installments for 14 months from August 2017, government records show.

Luft claims he contacted the DOJ after Ho was jailed, and federal investigators flew to Brussels to interview him for more than 18 hours on March 28 and 29, 2019. However, he never heard from them again, and less than four weeks later, Joe Biden announced he was running for president. The House Oversight Committee has released bank statements showing an additional $1,065,000 was funneled from a Chinese company affiliated with CEFC to Hunter, Jim, and Hallie Biden, Hunter’s former lover and widow of his late brother, Beau. The payments were made in increments over three months through Biden associate Rob Walker, whose wife, Betsy, had been personal assistant to then-second lady Jill Biden.

“The DOJ had this information in March 2019 and did nothing,” Henoch said earlier from Israel, where he is fighting Luft’s extradition.

“Congress has the Biden bank records but it doesn’t know the reason for the payments. Now it does. The information that the whistleblower Dr. Luft gave the DOJ four years ago is the missing link for the reason behind the China-Biden money transfers. Clearly, this is explosive stuff.”

The House Oversight Committee is currently investigating the Biden whistleblower’s allegations. Hunter Biden’s legal team on Wednesday met with prosecutors at the Justice Department to discuss potential charges against the president’s son stemming from the Delaware criminal investigation, two sources familiar with the matter said.