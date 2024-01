WHO head Tedros tells #Davos #WEF2024 elites that prepping for '#Disease_X "is a common global interest, and very narrow national interests should not come in the way." Report: https://t.co/MwKBZRCcqs pic.twitter.com/tN8EYi2wBq

— m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) January 17, 2024