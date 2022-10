Once popped, water lily seeds look just like popcorn. But a bag of these seeds, also known as fox nuts, will cost you much more: over $170 per kilogram. Farmers in India work tirelessly for over four days, partially submerged in 4-foot-deep water, kneeling in the scorching sun, and roasting the seeds in blazing-hot woks. Even when everything is done just right, there is no guarantee that a seed will actually pop. So are water lily seeds worth it? And why are they so expensive?