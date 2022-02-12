WINDSOR POLICE MOVE IN – Begin Removing Protesters Blocking Ambassador Bridge to US — Snipers on the Roof – City Buses Arrive for Arrests — Media Warned to Move Back

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

The Windsor police moved in this morning and started removing the Freedom Convoy Truckers from the Windsor Ambassador Bridge from Canada to the US.

The Canadian police had started to remove protesters at the Ambassador bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada where a blockade has been stationed need the Canada/U.S. border.

The Windsor Police & its policing partners have commenced enforcement at and near the Ambassador Bridge. We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully & peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

Media is allowed to attend a warehouse for updates.

Media can attend the Centre of Automotive Research and Education located on California Ave. North of Union St. to be provided updates. Officers will be arriving in the area shortly. — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) February 12, 2022

Global News reported:

Police have commenced enforcement near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. In a tweet Saturday morning, the Windsor Police Department said, “We urge all demonstrators to act lawfully and peacefully. Commuters are still being asked to avoid the areas affected by the demonstrations at this time.” Protesters have been blockading the bridge to the United States for several days as they demand an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Snipers on the roof…

