Woman Has Epic Meltdown At Walmart – Uses ‘Rape’ As Excuse To Cut In Line

Zero Hedge – by Tyler Durden

If you needed any more confirmation that the political left is normalizing insanity within our society, just take a look at this recent epic meltdown by a woman who cut in line at a Walmart and was called out by the guy behind her. Screaming like a mental patient is justified because she claims to have been “raped” (and of course, she is wearing a mask). Note that the Walmart employees try to placate her instead of doing what they should have done, which is kick her out of the building. The constant hand-holding of mentally unstable and emotionally stunted people is slowly but surely bringing America down.

