Yesterday US Senator Lindsay Graham flew to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky that the US is still committed to him during the debt ceiling crisis. After speaking to Zelensky he stated the US needs to send more weapons and there can be no backing off.

https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1662444055916150784?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

One thought on “Yesterday US Senator Lindsay Graham flew to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky that the US is still committed to him during the debt ceiling crisis. After speaking to Zelensky he stated the US needs to send more weapons and there can be no backing off.

  1. Quit groveling & using other peoples hard earned fiat currency for your own selfish needs or as if it were yours to simply give away in the first place GrahamCracker. Zelenski is just as Light in his Loafers as you are & will pack your Fudge for FREE you Degenerate Scumbag !!

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*