Yesterday US Senator Lindsay Graham flew to Ukraine to assure President Zelensky that the US is still committed to him during the debt ceiling crisis. After speaking to Zelensky he stated the US needs to send more weapons and there can be no backing off.

https://twitter.com/Travis_in_Flint/status/1662444055916150784?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

