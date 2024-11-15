Young American woman "#Israel owns the USA"
Register #AIPAC under FARA #FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/OZzpnuEOgB
— Use Yandex Search Engine for Anti Zionist searches (@_NicoleNonya) November 13, 2024
One thought on “Young woman has something to say”
I’ve known this for many years, since before 9-11 even. And it isn’t just AIPAC, either. And how many in Congress or Senate are “Christian” Zionists? Hmmmm…. On the Republican side, most of them, and some Democrats as well…and then there are the “babysitters” from AIPAC. And then there are the governors, like Abbott and Costello… And will Frump have her arrested over this video? Hmmmmm…. Or that Zio-Shill Kristi Noem Trump just appointed?