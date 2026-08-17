Trump (2024): "Gasoline will be back to $2, and maybe even less than that."
Trump (2026): "You're at $4. It's okay. I'll never apologize."pic.twitter.com/iIBUbsXNrG
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 15, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
Trump (2024): "Gasoline will be back to $2, and maybe even less than that."
Trump (2026): "You're at $4. It's okay. I'll never apologize."pic.twitter.com/iIBUbsXNrG
— ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) August 15, 2026